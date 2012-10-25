A logo is seen in front of a Credit Suisse building in Zurich, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Thursday it would target an extra 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of cost savings by 2015, after third-quarter net profit shrank by more than half.

The Zurich-based bank posted net profit of 254 million francs, down from 683 million francs year-ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected third-quarter net profit to fall to 370 million francs, including roughly 1 billion in credit losses.

Credit Suisse is selling prime Swiss real estate, issuing convertible bonds and slashing spending, part of a raft of measures announced in July aimed at raising capital by 15.6 billion francs ($16.72 billion) after urgings by the Swiss central bank.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)