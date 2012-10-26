A logo is seen in front of a Credit Suisse building in Zurich, May 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX is trying to convert one of its trading venues into an exchange, which if successful, would create the only U.S. stock exchange owned outright by a major bank, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The plan, which has not been made public, is taking shape amid heightened tensions between exchanges and brokers, which compete with each other for trades. Brokers also are big customers of exchanges.

Daniel Mathisson, Credit Suisse's head of U.S. stock trading, has held preliminary talks with federal securities regulators and policy consultants, the Journal said, citing people involved in the discussions

Mathisson and other bank executives confirmed the talks to the Journal.

The Swiss bank's plan centres on a trading platform called Light Pool, started last year. Light Pool is small, handling just a fraction of 1 percent of average U.S. daily stock trading volume.

Credit Suisse is yet to file paperwork with regulators, the newspaper said. The Swiss bank could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Richard Pullin)