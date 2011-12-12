FRANKFURT Credit Suisse Asset Management CSGN.VX is pushing back the planned re-opening of its frozen German property fund CS Euroreal until next year after failing to boost its liquidity sufficiently by selling assets.

The level of liquidity at the 5.6 billion euro fund has now reached about 25 percent of the fund's overall volume, helped among other by the recent divestment of two office buildings near Paris, Credit Suisse Asset Management said in a statement on Monday.

"In the face of the volatile market environment, an additional security buffer is to be built up by way of further property sales," it said, adding negotiations with possible buyers would last into next year.

The company had initially said it aimed to increase liquidity to 25-30 percent of the fund's volume and planned to re-open the fund by the fourth quarter of this year.

Open-ended property funds, from which investors are supposed to be able to withdraw money at any time, have proved popular among German savers, but CS Euroreal and a number of peers barred investor exits at the peak of the banking sector crisis in autumn 2008 to avoid being forced into asset fire sales to meet the cash calls.

CS Euroreal is among the biggest frozen German property funds, along with the 6.3 billion euro SEB Immoinvest fund. They both until May to decide whether to reopen or liquidate.

Several funds, run by Aberdeen Immobilien, KanAm Group and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), have announced their liquidation.

