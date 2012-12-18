Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
FRANKFURT Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said it will cut 30 percent of its private banking workforce in a move to increase profitability as it fights to win more business with ultra-wealthy clients in a tough market.
Nearly 500 people currently work in the Swiss bank's private banking operations in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, but 150 of those are to go over the next two years as the bank streamlines operations, cutting branch offices to nine from 12.
The move follows rival UBS's UBSN.VX announcement on December 4 that it would trim 35 jobs and close four branches.
Both banks said they were facing a difficult market environment and that Germany remains an important market.
Credit Suisse said it would merge its branches in Duesseldorf and Cologne into a single unit in 2013 and would also concentrate its Bielefeld, Braunschweig and Hanover offices in Hanover.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday, with increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction more than offsetting a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.