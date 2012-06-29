The sun is reflected at the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at a branch office in Basel November 1, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX made a profit in the second quarter, including at its under-fire investment bank, it said on Friday, in an unscheduled statement that underscores the pressure it is feeling to restore confidence in its battered shares.

Credit Suisse shares have slumped to 20-year lows this week following a rebuke from the Swiss National Bank that it needs to bolster its capital base and a downgrade of its long-term debt by ratings agency Moody's.

That is despite a statement last Friday in which Credit Suisse's board backed chief executive Brady Dougan's strategy.

"Further to its statement of last Friday and in response to media reports about its second quarter financial performance, Credit Suisse informs that it expects based on quarter-to-date information to be profitable at the group level and in all its divisions," the Swiss bank said in a brief statement during trading hours on the last day of its second quarter.

Earlier on Friday, Switzerland's Tages-Anzeiger newspaper said Credit Suisse would make a profit in its second quarter.

It also said the bank might boost its capital by bringing forward 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion) of contingent convertible bonds, or CoCos, to the Olayan family and Qatari fund, both existing shareholders.

"It's unusual for banks to highlight market rumours, but maybe they felt as they go through negotiations on the Cocos they wanted to make public statement on profitability," Nomura analyst Jon Peace said. He rates the stock at neutral with a target price of 30 Swiss francs.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the CoCos.

Credit Suisse stock, which opened sharply higher after sliding Thursday, let some early gains slip after the bank's announcement. At 0850 GMT, the shares were 2.8 percent higher amid a 2.3 percent rise in the European banking index .SX7P.

Swiss shares are traditionally halted for major statements during trading hours, but Credit Suisse stock continued trading. A spokesman for the SIX Swiss Exchange said the bourse had been informed ahead of time, but decided against halting trading based on a combination of factors such as the statement being unsurprising and reasonably simple for investors to digest.

Credit Suisse is due to report second-quarter earnings on July 26. The bank eked out a small net profit in the first quarter.

Other options to boost the bank's capital include cutting its dividend, reining in spending more than planned and offloading riskier assets. In the past, one way Credit Suisse has done this is by putting some of those assets into the bonus programme for top bankers.

Analysts are divided on whether Credit Suisse can avoid a capital hike, the most painful option and a step which could cost CEO Dougan his job.

($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Mark Potter)