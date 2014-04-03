The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in front of a branch office in Zurich November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse has increased the funds it has set aside to settle a U.S. tax dispute and avoid prosecution for helping wealthy Americans to hide their money from the taxman.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank set aside an extra 425 million Swiss francs (288 million pounds), taking its total provision for tax and securities law matters in the United States to 895 million francs, it said in its annual report on Thursday.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment on whether the increase indicates that it is close to resolving the U.S. tax dispute.

Switzerland's private banking model has been rattled to its core by the U.S. crackdown on tax evasion. Credit Suisse rival UBS admitted to helping U.S. taxpayers evade taxes and paid a $780 million (468 million pounds) fine in 2009.

Evidence culled from the UBS probe and thousands of Americans coming forward under a tax amnesty in the United States has fed a second wave of investigation, which has ensnared Credit Suisse and 13 other large Swiss banks.

Credit Suisse is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and has been accused by U.S. senators of helping American customers to dodge taxes through a variety of tactics, including the creation of offshore shell entities, falsifying visa applications and establishing a branch at Zurich airport, where wealthy U.S. clients could fly in, conduct their banking and leave.

On Thursday the bank said it will reduce previously reported fourth-quarter and 2013 results by 468 million francs after taxes to mainly reflect the U.S. tax deal provision, resulting in a fourth-quarter net loss of 476 million francs.

The bank said in its annual report that total litigation provisions had doubled to 2.33 billion francs, compared with 1.16 billion a year earlier.

It also said it had paid Chief Executive Brady Dougan 9.8 million francs in 2013, up 26 percent from the previous year.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Oliver Hirt; Editing by David Goodman)