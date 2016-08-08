Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
ZURICH Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has capped a series of downtown Zurich property divestments with the sale of a building on the up-market Bahnhofstrasse to investment fund Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung.
The sale was for more than 100 million Swiss francs (£78.03 million), the finnews.ch financial website reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Switzerland's second-biggest bank confirmed the sale but gave no financial details other than to say it would be booked in the third quarter as a sale-and-leaseback transaction. He gave no reason for the sale.
Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung, managed by Swiss Prime Site (SPSN.S), also confirmed the transaction.
Credit Suisse, which made a second-quarter profit of 170 million francs, is in the midst of a revamp under Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam to focus more on wealth management and cut back on investment banking.
It has dismissed market speculation it may need fresh equity after a 6 billion franc capital raising round last year and plans to float part of its Swiss business, which the bank hopes will raise 2 billion to 4 billion francs.
The Leuenhof property - once headquarters of Bank Leu, which was absorbed into Credit Suisse in 2012 - now houses offices, luxury shops and a cafe.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Alexander Smith)
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
LONDON Tom Hayes, the first person worldwide to be jailed for conspiring to manipulate Libor interest rates, on Monday night launched a last-ditch appeal against his conviction and 11-year sentence in Britain, alleging his trial was unfair.