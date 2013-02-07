A logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen on a building in Zurich, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

A worker uses a cordless screwdriver to fix the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at a branch office in Zurich February 4, 2013. Credit Suisse will present its annual results for 2012 on February 7. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Thursday it will cut more costs than expected, after swinging to a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

The Zurich-based bank said it will slash spending by 4.4 billion Swiss francs (3 billion pounds) by the end of 2015, up from a previously-announced 4 billion.

Fourth-quarter net profit of 397 million francs missed analyst forecasts, which averaged 645 million francs in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting By Katharina Bart)