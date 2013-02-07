FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
ZURICH Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Thursday it will cut more costs than expected, after swinging to a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.
The Zurich-based bank said it will slash spending by 4.4 billion Swiss francs (3 billion pounds) by the end of 2015, up from a previously-announced 4 billion.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 397 million francs missed analyst forecasts, which averaged 645 million francs in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.