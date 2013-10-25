Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON Credit Suisse CSGN.VX has named Garrett Curran as its new UK chief executive, taking the role left vacant by the departure of James Leigh-Pemberton to manage Britain's stakes in its part-nationalised banks.
Curran will take on the role at the end of October in addition to his existing responsibilities, the Swiss bank said in a memo seen by Reuters. Curran is head of fixed income sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and the chief client officer for the region.
He joined Credit Suisse in 2008 from Dresdner Kleinwort, after previously working at UBS in London and New York in structured derivatives sales roles, and previously at Bankers Trust.
Leigh-Pemberton was last month named as the new head of UK Financial Investments, tasked with managing the sale of stakes in Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L).
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.