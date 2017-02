A logo is seen in front of a Credit Suisse building in Zurich, July 28, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ZURICH,Credit Suisse CSGN.VX said on Monday it had agreed to pay 150 million euros to end an investigation by the public prosecutor's office in Duesseldorf, Germany, into employees of the Swiss bank.

"A complex and prolonged legal dispute has been avoided, with an agreed solution that provides legal certainty," Credit Suisse said in a statement.

Credit Suisse has come under scrutiny from prosecutors in Germany.

In February prosecutors raided Credit Suisse offices in Germany as part of a broader clampdown on tax evasion, targeting the Swiss bank's employees.