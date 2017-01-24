LONDON British housebuilder Crest Nicholson said it was on-track to significantly boost the number of homes it builds by the end of the decade after it posted a 27 percent expected rise in full-year pretax profit.

The builder, which operates in south Wales, London and southern and eastern England, posted profit of 195 million pounds in the year to the end of October, despite a temporary dip in sales due to the June 23 Brexit vote.

"We remain committed to, and on track to deliver, our targets of 4,000 homes and 1.4 billion pounds of sales by 2019," said Chief Executive Stephen Stone.

