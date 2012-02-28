DUBLIN The head of one of Ireland's largest companies, CRH, said a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty could distract the country from its priorities of levering itself out of an economic quagmire.

"What Ireland has managed to do over the last year or so is to move out of the headlights in terms of the European focus and enable the country to get on with dealing with the issues and restructuring," Myles Lee told Reuters, chief executive of the building materials giant.

"This puts the spotlight back onto Ireland again," said Lee, when asked what implication the referendum would have on Irish businesses.

"The whole dealing with the various euro zone crisis has progressed at a relatively slow pace through various processes in the last six months and I suppose anything else that drags it out further isn't that helpful," he added.

Ireland will hold a referendum on Europe's new fiscal treaty, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Tuesday, setting the stage for the first popular vote on the German-led plan for stricter budget discipline across the region.

Ireland has voted 'no' against European referendums in the past.

Dublin-based CRH reported its first set of results after moving its primary listing to the FTSE 100 index constituent at the end of last year with London accounting for about twice the volume of trade in CRH shares compared to Dublin.

Its move however is a blow to the Irish index, the ISEQ, which has seen trading volumes nosedive and top names such as Greencore move their primary listing on the back of a devastating bank crash.

Lee said the move was largely "technical" and part of its long-term strategy to draw investors from new regions such as Asia where it is expanding its operations. "A FTSE 100 sticker is helpful in opening doors," he added.

One of the challenges in 2012 will be to pass on higher energy and steel costs, which it struggled to achieve in 2011 due to subdued demand across its markets.

Full-year earnings results which came in ahead of forecasts, thanks to good weather at the end of 2011 giving a fillip to construction activity.

CRH has weathered a downturn in global construction markets better than many of its peers due to its conservative approach during the boom years.

Lee predicts growth in key markets such as Poland, the Ukraine as well as a recovery in the private construction sector in the U.S. -- its largest market -- this year.

(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)