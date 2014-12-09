Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake bowls during a practice session ahead of their first One Day International cricket match against South Africa in Colombo July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Banned spin duo Sachithra Senanayake and Kane Williamson have been cleared to bowl again after they remodelled their bowling action, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankan off-spinner and the New Zealand part-time bowler were banned in July as part of the governing body's clampdown to rid the game of players with suspect actions.

"Since being reported earlier in the year, both bowlers have remodelled their bowling actions prior to applying to have their actions re-tested," the ICC said in a statement.

"The results showed that the level of elbow extension measured for all deliveries bowled was now within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under ICC regulations," it added.

The duo can still be reported if umpires find them displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal technique that was analysed during the re-test.

Senanayake, 29, was included in Sri Lanka's list of 30 probables for the 50-over World Cup in Australia in New Zealand even before his bowling action was cleared by the ICC.

Primarily a middle-order batsman, Williamson also features in New Zealand's preliminary squad for the tournament in February-March.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)