Bournemouth keeper Federici out for season after surgery
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
LONDON Mohammad Amir, one of the Pakistan cricketers jailed for fixing parts of a test match in England last year, was given permission on Friday to challenge his sentence.
The teenage fast bowler was sentenced earlier this month to six months in prison for bowling no-balls at prearranged times during a match at Lord's in August 2010.
A judge at the Court of Appeal in London refused Amir, 19, bail but granted him permission to appeal against his sentence, the Press Association reported
Justice Kathryn Thirlwall directed that the appeal should be heard before November 29.
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt, who was sentenced to 30 months at London's Southwark Crown Court as part of the same plot which also included opening bowler Mohammad Asif, is also seeking to appeal.
It is expected that their cases will be heard together if Butt is also granted permission to appeal.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Bournemouth goalkeeper Adam Federici has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on damaged cartilage in his knee, the Premier League club has said.
CARDIFF Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec blasted to victory in the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing world championships on Sunday as American Lindsey Vonn had to settle for third.