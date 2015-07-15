LONDON Australia have every faith wicketkeeper Peter Nevill will make a strong impression on his debut at Lord's on Thursday when he replaces Brad Haddin for the second Ashes test, captain Michael Clarke said.

The 37-year-old Haddin had a poor first test in Cardiff, dropping centurion Joe Root on nought and failing twice with the bat as England won by 169 runs inside four days.

Haddin has been left out for family reasons with Nevill, 29, coming in after featuring in one match on tour.

"I'm really confident we're bringing someone in who is in good form ... batted beautifully (against Essex) in the tour game," Clarke told a news conference on Wednesday.

He said Haddin, who has played 66 tests, still had a role to play in the series but should be given the privacy he needs.

"He's doing as well as he can do. I think this time right now it's very important that we respect the privacy of the Haddin family and give him the chance to be with his family.

"I'm really confident we'll see more of Brad Haddin throughout this series ... just right now he needs his time."

Clarke said fast bowler Mitchell Starc was "going really well" and should be fully fit to start at Lord's after an ankle injury, but refuted suggestions that under-fire all-rounder Shane Watson had been dropped in favour of Mitchell Marsh.

"I don't know the eleven so I don't know how anybody else does at this stage," he said.

Watson scored 30 and 19 and went wicketless in Cardiff where he was out lbw, his major weakness, in both innings.

Clarke said Australia, favourites to retain the Ashes at the start of the series had to "turn it around right now".

Referring to Roger Federer's loss against Novak Djokovic after a first set win on Sunday at Wimbledon, he said: "That's sport. We've got to go again. We got beaten in round one, but now it's time for round two."

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Louise Ireland)