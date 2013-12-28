England's team celebrates together as they walk off the field at the end of the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket ground December 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

England's team celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Brad Haddin (R), while Haddin signals for a third umpire review of his dismissal during the second day of the fourth Ashes cricket test, at the Melbourne cricket ground December 27, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Brad Haddin plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test against England at the Melbourne cricket ground December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

England's Kevin Pietersen fields the ball to stop a four runs hit by Australia's Brad Haddin during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test at the Melbourne cricket ground December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Nathan Lyon plays a shot during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test against England at the Melbourne cricket ground December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE England bowled Australia out for 204 before lunch on the third day of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday to take a 51-run lead.

After resuming on 164-9, Brad Haddin and Nathan Lyon added a valuable 40 runs for the final wicket, before James Anderson struck to remove the Australia wicketkeeper for 65.

Haddin, who posted his fourth half-century of the series, was out skying a catch to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow.

Lyon was 18 not out after smacking three boundaries and providing commendable support to Haddin.

Paceman Anderson finished the pick of England's bowlers with 4-67. Seamer Stuart Broad took 3-45.

After being dismissed for 255 early on day two, England hit back through their seamers, who took six wickets in the final session to leave Australia reeling on 164-9 at the close of play.

Australia hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series. The final match starts in Sydney on January 3.

(Editing by John O'Brien)