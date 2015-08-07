Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Fourth Test - Trent Bridge - 6/8/15. Australia's Michael Clarke leaves the field after being dismissed. Reuters / Philip Brown

MELBOURNE Australia's stunning dismissal for 60 runs on day one of the fourth Ashes test prompted incredulous headlines in local newspapers on Friday along with calls for the citizenship to be stripped from the entire team.

"What a disgrace," was a front-page headline on Sydney's Daily Telegraph, above a picture of embattled Australia captain Michael Clarke.

"We'll let you choose the headline: Embarrassed, Demolished, Humiliated," the tabloid offered on its back page.

After losing the toss, Australia were bowled out in a record 18.3 overs at Trent Bridge, with England paceman Stuart Broad taking an astonishing personal best haul of 8-15.

England's batsmen marched to 274-4 at stumps, putting the home side within reach of sealing the five-test series 3-1.

The brevity of Australia's innings prompted derision on social media, with Antony Green, an election analyst with state broadcaster ABC, noting the entire ball-by-ball summary could fit in the 140-character limit of a tweet on Twitter.

The Australian newspaper described the Nottingham nightmare as a "Trent Bridge Horror Show".

Melbourne's The Age newspaper said England had humiliated Australia "on a first day that will live in infamy".

"The details of Australia's so-called first innings need occupy no more space than it did time," Age columnist Greg Baum wrote. "All out 60. Sixty! It's not even much of a footy score. Top score, extras, bless them."

Three of Australia's top order batsmen were dismissed for ducks, with captain Clarke holing out for 10 with an ill-advised slash at a Broad delivery that was caught in the slips.

Clarke later remarked that his shot was "live by the sword, die by the sword".

Pundits suggested he should rather fall on the sword, having already demoted himself to fifth in the order after a wretched series.

"Clarke vowed earlier this week he would not be retiring after the five-test series," cricket writer Peter Lalor said in The Australian.

"The reality is the calls for him to do so will grow louder with every failure."

The selectors also came in for criticism for dropping all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in favour of his brother Shaun, a plan seemingly to add depth to a batting order that has appeared flaky for most of the series.

Batting at four in Clarke's usual spot, Shaun Marsh was caught behind for a fourth-ball duck.

Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop was asked whether the team should have their citizenship revoked in the wake of the rout.

"Yes, that has crossed my mind," she quipped.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Additonal reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; editing by Greg Stutchbury)