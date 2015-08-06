NOTTINGHAM, England A bookmaker has paid out hundreds of thousands of pounds to punters who put money on England to win the Ashes after they bowled out Australia for 60 in the fourth test on Thursday.

England, who lead the series 2-1, need victory in either of the last two tests to reclaim the trophy they lost 5-0 in Australia in 2013-14.

The odds on England winning the series had shortened to 1-9 after an extraordinary morning at Trent Bridge and bookmaker Paddy Power decided to pay out.

“...we’ve raised the white flag and paid out on England’s heroes after sending the Kangaroos back to the balcony before lunch,” a company spokesman said.

