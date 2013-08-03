London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
MANCHESTER, England England were 294 for seven in their first innings at the close on the third day of the third Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Scores: Australia 527-7 declared (M Clarke 187, S Smith 89, C Rogers 84, M Starc 66 not out, B Haddin 65 not out; Swann 5-159)
England 294-7 (K Pietersen 113, A Cook 62, I Bell 60; Starc 3-75)
England lead the five-match series 2-0. Australia won the toss.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.