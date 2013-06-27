England's Nick Compton leaves the field after being dismissed for one run during the second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Nick Compton has been given a chance to push for selection in the England side to play Australia in the Ashes after being invited to play for Worcestershire against the tourists in their second warm-up match next week, British media have reported.

Compton was left out of England's own practice match against Essex next week, an indication that selectors favoured 22-year-old Joe Root as Alastair Cook's opening partner for the first test at Trent Bridge on July 10.

However after scoring a fluent 81 for Somerset against Australia on Wednesday, British media have reported that Compton has been asked to play for Worcestershire in the tourist's final outing before the start of the five-match test series.

Compton scored consecutive test centuries in New Zealand this year but then struggled for form in the return series, subsequently missing out on the 14-man squad for England's four-day match against Essex.

In Wednesday's match Compton shared in a 170-run partnership with Chris Jones for the second wicket.

Jones' eventual dismissal for 130 with the total on 304 sparked a remarkable collapse which saw Somerset dismissed for 320, which included the loss of six wickets without adding a run.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)