England's James Anderson looks on during a training session before Wednesday's first cricket test match against Australia at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

NOTTINGHAM, England England captain Alastair Cook has predicted "one hell of a battle" ahead of the start of the first Ashes test against Australia at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

Cook's team go into the five-match battle as favourites and he told a news conference on Tuesday that England were comfortable with that label.

"We've always known that this series is going to be one hell of a battle," he said. "Australia have got some fine, fine cricketers and we are going to have to be at our best to put them under pressure."

Cook will be leading England in an Ashes series for the first time after succeeding Andrew Strauss last year.

(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)