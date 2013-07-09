'Lion' Ibrahimovic basks in cup heroics glory
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
NOTTINGHAM, England England captain Alastair Cook has predicted "one hell of a battle" ahead of the start of the first Ashes test against Australia at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.
Cook's team go into the five-match battle as favourites and he told a news conference on Tuesday that England were comfortable with that label.
"We've always known that this series is going to be one hell of a battle," he said. "Australia have got some fine, fine cricketers and we are going to have to be at our best to put them under pressure."
Cook will be leading England in an Ashes series for the first time after succeeding Andrew Strauss last year.
(Reporting by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.