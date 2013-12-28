MELBOURNE England set Australia 231 runs to win the fourth Ashes test after losing their last six wickets after tea to be all out for 179 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished with 5-50, capturing his 100th test wicket as the tourists lost three wickets for one run during a blustery final session in front of a crowd of more than 63,000.

England had resumed on 115-4 after the break, but Lyon struck to remove all-rounder Ben Stokes for 19, before dismissing Tim Bresnan (0), Stuart Broad (0) and Kevin Pietersen for 49 in quick succession.

Paceman Mitchell Johnson finished with 3-25, having had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and capturing the final wicket of Monty Panesar lbw for a duck.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)