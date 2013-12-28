Noble certain West Ham can repeat cup win over Chelsea
West Ham United captain Mark Noble has backed his side to repeat their League Cup victory over Chelsea in October when the teams meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.
MELBOURNE England set Australia 231 runs to win the fourth Ashes test after losing their last six wickets after tea to be all out for 179 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday.
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon finished with 5-50, capturing his 100th test wicket as the tourists lost three wickets for one run during a blustery final session in front of a crowd of more than 63,000.
England had resumed on 115-4 after the break, but Lyon struck to remove all-rounder Ben Stokes for 19, before dismissing Tim Bresnan (0), Stuart Broad (0) and Kevin Pietersen for 49 in quick succession.
Paceman Mitchell Johnson finished with 3-25, having had Jonny Bairstow caught behind for 25 and capturing the final wicket of Monty Panesar lbw for a duck.
LONDON A bruised Southampton squad licked their wounds on Monday after narrowly losing a pulsating League Cup final to Manchester United, but can draw much consolation from the confirmation that in Manolo Gabbiadini they have unearthed a goal-scoring diamond.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.