Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MANCHESTER, England Durham pace bowler Graham Onions has been added to England's squad as they bid to win the Ashes series outright in the fourth test at his Chester-le-Street home ground from Friday.
England, who are 2-0 up in the five-match series and retained the Ashes after a rain-hit draw with Australia at Old Trafford on Monday, will also take tall paceman Chris Tremlett to the north-east as they mull rotating their overworked quicks.
Tremlett was in the Old Trafford squad but did not play, while Onions was a non-playing member of the squad in the first two tests.
Batsman James Taylor, brought in as cover for Kevin Pietersen in Manchester, misses out on the fourth test despite Jonny Bairstow's patchy form, as does reserve spinner Monty Panesar.
Squad: Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Chris Tremlett, Graham Onions.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.