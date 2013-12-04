ADELAIDE Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Ashes test against England in Adelaide on Thursday.

England named Joe Root to replace Jonathan Trott at number three after the South Africa-born batsman left the tour this week to deal with a stress-related illness.

Ben Stokes was handed his debut and will slot at number six while England have elected to pick a second spinner in Monty Panesar, rather than another seamer in Tim Bresnan or Chris Tremlett.

Michael Clarke leads the same Australia team that trounced England by 381 runs in the opener in Brisbane.

Teams:

Australia - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes, Matt Prior, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson, Monty Panesar.

