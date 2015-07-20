Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15England's Alastair Cook and Adam Lyth walk off at the lunch break during the 2nd inningsAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15England's Ben Stokes leaves the field after losing his wicketAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15England's Alistair Cook watches from the balcony Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15Australia players celebrate the wicket of England's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of England's Ian Bell (L) with team matesAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - Investec Ashes Test Series Second Test - Lord’s - 19/7/15Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the wicket of England's Ian Bell with team matesAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON A rampant Australian pace attack ripped out a feeble England for 103 to seal a crushing 405-run win in the second Ashes test at Lord's on Sunday and level the series at 1-1.

After setting the hosts 509 for victory, the Australian quick bowlers carved through the top order to leave England in tatters on 64 for five at tea on the fourth day.

Adam Lyth (seven), Alastair Cook (11) and Gary Ballance (14) edged catches to wicketkeeper Peter Nevill to put the hosts in deep trouble at 42 for three.

Lyth repeated his first innings error when he nicked a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc, Cook wafted loosely at Mitchell Johnson and Ballance edged a snorting ball from Mitchell Marsh as England's top order collapsed once again.

Out-of-form Ian Bell, on 11, was caught off bat and pad by substitute fielder Shaun Marsh at short leg and Ben Stokes was run out for nought in schoolboy fashion, failing to run his bat into the crease and as Johnson hit the stumps with a direct throw.

A snarling Johnson tore in to remove Jos Buttler for 11 with the first ball after tea and Moeen Ali for a duck in the same over.

Buttler edged another catch to Nevill, his fourth of the innings in his debut test, and Moeen was caught at short leg by Shaun Marsh as he fended off a short delivery.

Stuart Broad clubbed a few boundaries to get to 25 before swatting Lyon straight to Adam Voges at extra cover

Joe Root, on 17, was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, the ball keeping low and jagging back, and the tall pace bowler repeated the trick to dismiss James Anderson for a duck and spark wild celebrations from the jubilant Australians.

It was Australia's third-highest victory margin over England in tests and England's fourth heaviest loss by runs to any team.

England won the last two Ashes tests at Lord's in 2009 and 2013 having previously failed to beat the Australians at the home of cricket since 1934.

The touring side had declared on 254 for two after piling up 146 runs in the morning.

DIZZY SPELL

The only concern for Australia was the retirement of Chris Rogers on 49 after the opening batsman suffered a dizzy spell.

The left-hander had added five runs to his overnight score when he signalled to the dressing-room that he was feeling unwell and, looking groggy, he was led off the field by medical staff.

It did little to disrupt the momentum of the Australians, however, as David Warner and man-of-the-match Steve Smith made hay in the sunshine.

Warner struck 12 fours and was closing in on a century when he was well caught at short cover by Cook off spinner Moeen for 83.

Smith, who made 215 in the first innings, plundered 58 off 48 balls including nine boundaries to continue his remarkable run of form.

The right-hander came up with some outrageous improvised shots and hit Broad for three successive fours before he charged down the pitch to Moeen and was bowled for 58.

Michael Clarke (32 not out) and Mitchell Marsh (27 not out) lashed a few more boundaries before the declaration.

The third test at Edgbaston starts on July 29.

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)