LONDON England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the fifth and final Ashes test at The Oval on Thursday.

England named an unchanged side from the one which beat Australia by an innings and 78 runs in the last test at Trent Bridge to regain the Ashes. They lead the series 3-1.

Australia recalled fast bowler Peter Siddle in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was preferred to his brother Shaun.

Teams

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Steven Finn

Australia - Michael Clarke (captain), Chris Rogers, David Warner, Steven Smith, Adam Voges, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon

