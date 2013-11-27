Australia's Mitchell Johnson plays a shot during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match against England in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

In-form Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson has promised to exploit Adelaide's uneven bounce and heap more misery on England but his counterpart Stuart Broad said the Ashes holders are ready for the challenge.

Johnson, 32, took nine wickets in the series opener in Brisbane, rattling England with his pace and bounce to bowl Australia to a comprehensive 381-run victory with a day to spare.

He will not get the same bounce from an Adelaide pitch that has traditionally favoured batsmen but Johnson said he would stick to his brand of bowling short and fast in the second test starting on December 5.

"I'll still come in with the short ball because it is up and down in Adelaide, so it makes it even harder I think," the left-arm paceman told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

"At the Gabba, you know it's true bounce. But Adelaide is not true bounce. So I think that makes it a lot more difficult to play the short ball, and obviously reverse swing comes in to it as well.

"I don't like facing bouncers. No one does. When the ball's coming past your nose on a fast wicket, it's never nice," said Johnson.

"I'm not sure if it's fear (in the minds of the English batsmen) but I'll definitely continue to use it, because it definitely worked."

The same approach worked for Broad in Brisbane where the 27-year-old took six wickets but could not prevent an embarrassing defeat.

Cast as a villain in Australia after his refusal to walk at Trent Bridge earlier this year, Broad derived inspiration from England's comprehensive win at Adelaide in the 2010-11 series.

"Adelaide will be a huge test match to get back into the series. We have confidence from winning there last time," he said.

"But we won't put ourselves under the pressure of making it a must-win game."

