Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
MANCHESTER, England Australia were 24 for one in their second innings after dismissing England for 368 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Ashes test at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Scores: Australia 527 for seven declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 24 for one v England 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60)
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over.