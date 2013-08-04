Australia's Peter Siddle (L) celebrates after dismissing England's Graeme Swann during the fourth day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Australia's wicket keeper Brad Haddin (L) celebrates with Michael Clarke (C) after dismissing England's Stuart Broad (R) during the fourth day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Matt Prior watches his shot during the fourth day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Australia's Peter Siddle (C) smiles after dismissing England's Matt Prior during the fourth day of the third Ashes test match at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, northern England August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

MANCHESTER, England Australia were 24 for one in their second innings after dismissing England for 368 at lunch on the fourth day of the third Ashes test at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Scores: Australia 527 for seven declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 24 for one v England 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60)

(Editing by John Mehaffey)