Arsenal facing mission impossible against Bayern
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
ADELAIDE Cricket Australia apologised on Thursday after being criticised on social media for a clumsy joke involving England spinner Monty Panesar posted on Twitter during the opening day of the second Ashes test.
A picture of four men wearing turbans posing in a corridor was posted on the governing body's Twitter feed with the caption: "Will the real Monty Panesar please stand up?!"
The post drew a number of negative responses, including from former England captain Michael Vaughan who tweeted: "Awful from @CricketAus".
Cricket Australia deleted the post and said: "We apologise for any offence caused with our previous tweet. That was certainly not the intention. It has been removed."
The gaffe follows the dismissal of a ground announcer during last week's tour match in Alice Springs between England and a Chairman's XI for allegedly introducing Panesar with a mock-Indian accent. The announcer later denied any wrongdoing.
Panesar, whose parents are of Indian heritage, was named in Alastair Cook's team as a second spinner along with Graeme Swann at Adelaide Oval.
Australia lead the five-test series 1-0.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.
BENGALURU India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took 6-63 as Australia were dismissed for 276 with a first innings lead of 87 runs on the third morning of the second test on Monday.