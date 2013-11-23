Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
BRISBANE Played has restarted at the Gabba after a 15-minute rain delay on the third morning of the opening Ashes test on Saturday with Australia 94 for two in the second innings holding a lead of 253 over England.
Australia resumed on 65 without loss but Chris Rogers (16) and Shane Watson (6) were dismissed to leave captain Michael Clarke (15 not out) at the crease with David Warner, who had just reached his half century when the rain started falling.
The hosts will be looking to bat through the day as they target a first test victory in their last nine matches but more rain delays can be expected with a big bank of dark cloud approaching the ground.
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.