Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
MANCHESTER, England Rain stopped play again after lunch with England 37 for three chasing 332 to win on the final day of the third Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford on Monday.
Scores: Australia 527-7 declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 172-7 dec
England 37-3 (Harris 2-13) and 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60).
England lead the five-match series 2-0.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
BENGALURU Former India captains have called on cricket authorities to investigate Australia skipper Steve Smith amid allegations his team flouted the rules of the game when deciding whether to review decisions during the second test.