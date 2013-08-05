MANCHESTER, England Rain stopped play again after lunch with England 37 for three chasing 332 to win on the final day of the third Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford on Monday.

Scores: Australia 527-7 declared (C.Rogers 84, M.Clarke 187, S.Smith 89, B.Haddin 65 not out, M.Starc 66 not out; G.Swann 5-159) and 172-7 dec

England 37-3 (Harris 2-13) and 368 all out (A.Cook 62, K.Pietersen 113, I.Bell 60).

England lead the five-match series 2-0.

