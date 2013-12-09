Simpson backs Shakespeare for permanent role at Leicester
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.
ADELAIDE Scoreboard after Australia beat England by 218 runs to win the second Ashes test at Adelaide Oval on the fifth day on Monday.
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
Australia first innings 570-9 declared
England first innings 172
Australia second innings 132-3 declared
England second innings
A. Cook c Harris b Johnson 1
M. Carberry c Lyon b Siddle 14
J. Root c Haddin b Lyon 87
K. Pietersen b Siddle 53
I. Bell c Johnson b Smith 6
B. Stokes c Clarke b Harris 28
M. Prior c Harris b Siddle 69
S. Broad c Lyon b Siddle 29
G. Swann c Clarke b Harris 6
J. Anderson not out 13
M. Panesar c Rogers b Harris 0
Extras (b-1 w-4 nb-1) 6
Total (all out, 101.4 overs) 312
Fall of wickets: 1-1 2-20 3-131 4-143 5-171 6-210 7-255 8-293 9-301
Bowling: Harris 19.4-3-54-3 (1-nb, 2-w), Johnson 24-8-73-1 (2-w), Siddle 19-4-57-4, Lyon 26-7-78-1, Watson 6-3-6-0, Smith 7-0-43-1.
(Compiled by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
Leicester City defender Danny Simpson has backed interim manager Craig Shakespeare to take up the role on a permanent basis following Monday's comprehensive victory against Liverpool.
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams' arrest for allegedly purchasing cocaine last week in France was "disappointing", according to current captain Kieran Read and New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew.