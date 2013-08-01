Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City
Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.
MANCHESTER, England Australia won the toss and will bat in the third Ashes test against England at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.
Australia brought in batsman David Warner for Phil Hughes, spinner Nathan Lyon for Ashton Agar and Mitchell Starc for injured paceman James Pattinson.
England named an unchanged side with Kevin Pietersen passed fit to play after a calf strain.
England lead the five-match series 2-0 having won the toss and batted in the first two tests.
The weather in Manchester was sunny but with a blanket of cloud.
Teams:
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior (wicketkeeper), Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, James Anderson
Australia - Shane Watson, Chris Rogers, Usman Khawaja, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Brad Haddin (wicketkeeper), Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon
Umpires: Tony Hill and Marais Erasmus
(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Patrick Johnston)
