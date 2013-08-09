England's captain Alastair Cook (L) tosses the coin as Australia's captain Michael Clarke looks on before the fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

England's captain Alastair Cook runs out to bat before the fourth Ashes test cricket match against Australia at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Ryan Harris bowls the first ball against England during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and decided to bat first in the fourth Ashes test against Australia in County Durham on Friday.

The home team, who are 2-0 up in the five-match series and have already clinched the Ashes, named the same 11 players involved in the drawn third test in Manchester last week.

Australia made one change, leaving out Mitchell Starc and bringing in Tasmania pace bowler Jackson Bird, 26, for his first appearance of the series.

"Jackson Bird is a wonderful young talent who's had a lot of success in first-class cricket in Australia," captain Michael Clarke said at the toss.

Teams

England: Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Matt Prior, Tim Bresnan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Jimmy Anderson.

Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke, Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon.

(Editing by Ossian Shine)