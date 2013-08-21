Fans' views will influence Wenger's future at Arsenal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
LONDON Australia won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final Ashes test against England at The Oval on Wednesday
England, 3-0 up in the series, handed test debuts to all-rounder Chris Woakes and 24-year-old left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan.
Woakes replaced the injured Tim Bresnan and Kerrigan was preferred to out-of-form batsman Jonny Bairstow.
Australia, who have not won in their last eight tests, brought in all-rounder James Faulkner and fast bowler Mitchell Starc for batsman Usman Khawaja and seamer Jackson Bird.
England: Alastair Cook (captain), Joe Root, Jonathan Trott, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Matt Prior, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Simon Kerrigan, James Anderson.
Australia: Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, Brad Haddin, James Faulkner, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Patrick Johnston)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will take into consideration the views of the club's divided fan base before deciding whether to extend his 20-year reign at the north London side.
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
ZURICH Manchester United overcame a divot-strewn, threadbare pitch to eke out a 1-1 draw at Russian side Rostov in their Europa League last 16, first leg on Thursday.