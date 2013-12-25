MELBOURNE Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bowl in the fourth Ashes test against England at an overcast Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Australia have already reclaimed the coveted urn after victory in Perth last week gave them an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

The hosts named the same side that won in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, while England captain Alastair Cook lost his fourth straight toss and confirmed the team had dropped vice captain and wicketkeeper Matt Prior in favour of Jonny Bairstow.

Spinner Monty Panesar also comes in for Graeme Swann, who retired from England and first-class cricket during the week.

Teams:

Australia - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon

England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Joe Root, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Monty Panesar, James Anderson, Tim Bresnan

