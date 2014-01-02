Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
SYDNEY England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and chose to bowl in the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.
Australia, who have already reclaimed the Ashes, were unchanged for the fifth test in a row as they bid to finish the series with a fifth successive win to sweep the tourists 5-0 for only the third time in the long history of the rivalry.
England dropped top order batsman Joe Root, spinner Monty Panesar and seamer Tim Bresnan and awarded debuts to Gary Ballance, leg-spinner Scott Borthwick and paceman Boyd Rankin.
Australia - Chris Rogers, David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke (captain), Steve Smith, George Bailey, Brad Haddin, Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris, Nathan Lyon
England - Alastair Cook (captain), Michael Carberry, Ian Bell, Kevin Pietersen, Gary Ballance, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Scott Borthwick, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Boyd Rankin
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.