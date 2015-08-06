Australia's David Warner dejected after being given out lbw during the third Ashes Test match at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on the 29th of July 2015.Reuters / Philip Brown

NOTTINGHAM, England, England captain Alastair Cook won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the fourth Ashes test at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

England, 2-1 up in the series, made one change from the team that won the last test at Edgbaston by eight wickets, fast bowler Mark Wood replacing the injured James Anderson.

Australia called in batsman Shaun Marsh in place of his brother Mitchell.

England: Alastair Cook (captain), Adam Lyth, Ian Bell, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Steven Finn

Australia: Michael Clarke (captain), Chris Rogers, David Warner, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Adam Voges, Peter Nevill, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)