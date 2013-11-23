Australia's Ryan Harris (2nd R) celebrates with Steven Smith after he took the wicket of England's Michael Carberry (L) during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Ryan Harris (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after he took the wicket of England's Michael Carberry (not seen) during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Shane Watson (2nd L) and Brad Haddin (3rd R) look at England's Michael Carberry (R) walking off the field after his dismissal during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Steven Smith (2nd R) throws up a stump as he attempts to run out England's captain Alastair Cook (L) while running between wickets during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's team members celebrate after taking the wicket of England's Michael Carberry (L) walking off the field after his dismissal during the third day's play of the first Ashes cricket test match in Brisbane November 23, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

BRISBANE Australia believe they have got the measure of England's Jonathan Trott whose Ashes struggles showed no signs of abating on Saturday.

England's number three batsman Trott was a disappointment in the year's first Ashes, averaging under 30 during the team's 3-0 triumph at home.

The lean patch continued on Saturday as Mitchell Johnson bounced him out for the second time in the Brisbane Ashes opener after Trott's fluffed flick found Nathan Lyon at deep square leg.

Australian opening batsman David Warner, who made a brisk 124 on Saturday, was quick to rub salt into the 32-year-old batsman's wounds.

"The way that Trotty got out today was pretty poor and weak. Obviously there's a weakness there and we're on top of it at the moment," Warner told reporters.

"He's probably worked hard in the nets on the short ball, but trying to face 150 kph short ball from Mitch Johnson the way to go is probably not trying to back away," was Warner's advise to the player who has played 26 more tests than the Australian southpaw.

"I think he's got to get new sledges as well because it's not working for him at the moment," added Warner.

Trott, who has scored 10 and nine in the match, had a narrow escape against Johnson earlier on Saturday when his top-edged pull landed safely between two fielders, underlining his discomfort against the bounce.

He looked at sea against the left-arm paceman in the first innings as well, playing away from his body to guide a rising Johnson delivery to wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

Team mate James Anderson threw his weight behind Trott, saying the South Africa-born right-hander, who averages over 47 in tests, would come out stronger during the course of the five-match series.

"A guy like that doesn't average 50 in test cricket because he can't play the short ball," Anderson said.

"He can, he's obviously having a tough 'trot' at the moment, he's going through a difficult period, and we know that he's got a lot of character and a lot of skill and enough to come out the other end."

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)