England's captain Alastair Cook lifts the replica Ashes urn after the fifth Ashes test cricket match against Australia ended in a draw and England won the series 3-0 at the Oval cricket ground in London August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LONDON England fell 21 runs short of pulling off a dramatic win when the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia ended in a draw on the last day on Sunday.

The hosts, chasing 227, were scenting victory at the Oval when Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott shared a sparkling third-wicket partnership of 77.

But Pietersen fell for 62 and Trott 59 and, when bad light forced the players off with four overs remaining, England had to settle for a draw and a 3-0 triumph in the series.

Australia declared on 111 for six in their second innings after bowling England out for 377 earlier in the day.

