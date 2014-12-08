United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
SYDNEY Australian bowler Sean Abbott, who bowled the bouncer that led to the death of Phillip Hughes, is set to return to action with New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old was on Monday named in a 12-man squad for the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland, the first fixture at the SCG since Hughes was struck in the back of the head by the delivery on Nov. 25.
Abbott was devastated by the death of his former team mate two days later and has received a wave of support from fellow players in Australia and around the world.
"Players have been given the option of withdrawing from the fixture should they feel they are not ready to play," New South Wales Cricket said in a news release.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.