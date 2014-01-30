Australia's Jackson Bird celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook during their fourth Ashes test cricket match at the Riverside cricket ground, Chester-Le-Street, northern England August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Fit-again paceman Jackson Bird was given the go-ahead on Thursday to join the Australia team in South Africa but batsman Shaun Marsh, battling a calf strain, was yet to be cleared for the three-test series starting on February 12.

Bird, who injured his back in a Big Bash match last week, was cleared by the medical team after the 27-year-old paceman underwent bowling sessions at Hobart under coach Darren Lehmann's observation.

He, along with team mate Moises Henriques, will fly to South Africa on Friday.

There was no such immediate joy for Marsh, who injured his calf during Australia's one-day series against England and was undergoing treatment at Perth.

After the first test in Centurion, Port Elizabeth will host the second from February 20 while Cape Town is the venue for the third and final test from March 1.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)