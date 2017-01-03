Nadal rolls over Raonic to reach semi-finals
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal continued his brilliant revival at the Australian Open to topple Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6(7) 6-4 on Wednesday and reach his first grand slam semi-final in three years.
SYDNEY List of batsmen who have scored centuries before lunch on the opening day of a test match after Australia's David Warner achieved the feat on Tuesday:
2017 - David Warner (Australia) v Pakistan, Sydney
1976 - Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand, Karachi
1930 - Donald Bradman (Australia) v England, Leeds
1926 - Charles Macartney (Australia) v England, Leeds
1902 - Victor Trumper (Australia) v England, Manchester
(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.