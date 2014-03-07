Australia's Michael Clarke sets the field during the third day of the third cricket test match against South Africa at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Shaun Roy

The momentum Australia have gained from the recent hard-fought win against South Africa will carry the team to their maiden World Twenty20 title in Bangladesh, test captain Michael Clarke said on Friday.

Clarke, who does not play the shortest format, returned to Australia on Friday after leading his team to a gruelling 2-1 series victory against top-ranked test side South Africa.

His colleagues David Warner, Mitchell Johnson, Shane Watson and Brad Haddin will, however, be the key players in the T20 team to be led by George Bailey during the tournament being held later this month.

Asked if Australia can win the tournament, Clarke said: "I think they can.

"I think they'll be led extremely well by George. He's captained the Twenty20 team exceptionally well for a while now," Clarke told reporters at the Sydney airport.

"I think the confidence the test players will take out of this series and bring into the Twenty20 team will certainly help as well.

"So I'm backing the boys. I'm really confident they'll win the Twenty20 World Cup."

The World T20 will feature 16 teams and starts on March 16 with the final on April 6.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)