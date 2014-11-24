Australia's captain Michael Clarke smiles during a press conference before the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Riverside cricket ground in Chester-le-Street near Durham August 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

MELBOURNE Australia captain Michael Clarke has no intention of retiring from international cricket in the next 12 months as he continues to battle a chronic back problem that could rule him out of next week's first test against India.

"No I don't (have any plans to retire in the next 12 months)," he told Australia's Nine Network as questions about his long-term future with the side begin to swirl after he sustained a third hamstring injury since August.

"My goal is to continue to play for Australia for a lot longer; I love both forms of the game.

"I want to continue to play both forms of the game."

The 33-year-old is under an injury cloud for the first match against India at the Gabba in Brisbane after he suffered the hamstring injury, which is caused by his back problem, in Australia's one-day series with South Africa.

He was told by selectors he would need to play in a warm-up match against India in Adelaide this week to prove his fitness for the test that starts on Dec. 4, though he then said he had been ruled out for that match later on Monday.

"I've been pulled out of, or passed unfit, to play the game in Adelaide," he told reporters at a promotional event in Sydney.

"The medical team in the Australian cricket team have ruled me out of that game.

"The next game that I am available for, if I can be fit, is grade cricket on Saturday.

"Hopefully I can make myself available, then it is completely up to the selectors to work out what to do.

"I would never walk out onto that field, whether it's for my state, my club or country, if I am not 100 percent."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ken Ferris)