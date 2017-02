Australia's Shaun Marsh (L) and Michael Hussey run between the wickets during the second day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka The second day of the second test between Sri Lanka and Australia ended early because of bad light on Friday after 4.3 overs were bowled in the final session.

Australia were 264 for three wickets in their first innings, leading by 90 runs with debutant Shaun Marsh 87 not out and Michael Hussey 76 not out.

