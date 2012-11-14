In-form Pliskova wins second title of the year in Qatar
Karolina Pliskova stormed to her second WTA title of the year, beating Caroline Wozniacki 6-3 6-4 in the Qatar Open in Doha on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Former test batsman Stuart Law will step in as interim batting coach for Australia after Justin Langer stepped down to take up the head coach position for his native Western Australia state.
Law, who played one test for Australia in 1995 and 54 one-day internationals from 1994-1999, would take the assistant coaching role for the next five tests, Cricket Australia's (CA) performance manager Pat Howard told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.
Australia will play two more tests against South Africa after tying their first in Brisbane this week, before a three-test series against Sri Lanka.
Law had coaching stints with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before returning home to take up the head role at CA's Centre of Excellence.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ossian Shine)
LONDON Sam Baldock's double against Barnsley sent Brighton and Hove Albion back to the top of the Championship on Saturday.
BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed a last-gasp goal from striker Robert Lewandowski to rescue a 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and increase their advantage at the top to eight points.