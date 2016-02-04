Coutinho behind only Neymar, says Brazil's Juninho
LONDON Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
MELBOURNE Australia has banned women's cricketer Piepa Cleary for six months, with another 18 months suspended, for placing bets on a men's test match between Australia and New Zealand in November.
The 19-year-old Cleary, who plays for Western Australia state, had placed six bets totalling A$15.50 ($11.10) on the match at Adelaide Oval.
"CA has imposed a 24-month period of ineligibility on Cleary of which 18 months are suspended on condition that she commits no further offences under the (Anti-Corruption) Code," Cricket Australia said in a media release on Thursday.
"She is also required to participate in anti-corruption player education programs delivered by CA in future."
The penalty bans Cleary from all domestic and international cricket, including cricket-related functions and events.
It follows a 24-month suspended sentence given to Sydney-based women's cricketer Angela Reakes in December for placing five bets worth a total of A$9 on the man-of-the-match for the cricket World Cup final last March.
Cricket Australia said there were "aggravating factors" in Cleary's case, including that she had received face-to-face anti-corruption training two months before she placed the bets.
"Bets totalling $15.50 might seem small but it doesn’t matter," Cricket Australia Integrity Unit boss Iain Roy said.
"We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of gambling on cricket by players in order to protect the integrity of the game."
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
MADRID Barcelona star Neymar will miss the Clasico after receiving a three-match ban following his red card against Malaga, dealing a big blow to the Catalans who lie three points behind Real Madrid having played a game more than their rivals.