United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Australia fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has had surgery on his left hamstring and will miss the team's one-day tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa in August, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.
"Nathan has had a recurring left hamstring tendon injury over the past four months and required surgery to repair the damaged tendon to give it the best chance of recovery," Australia physiotherapist Alex Kountouris said in a statement.
"Nathan will now commence a rehabilitation program, however he is unlikely to be bowling again in time to be available for the ODI Tri-Series in Zimbabwe.
"We will take our time with Nathan's recovery to ensure he is fully fit for the big summer of cricket ahead."
The 26-year-old limited-overs specialist has played seven ODIs and 10 Twenty20 matches for his country.
Australia will play an ODI series against South Africa and a tri-series against India and England at home to prepare for next year's World Cup, which they host with New Zealand in February and March.
(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.