West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Australia have added left-arm spinner Xavier Doherty to their one-day squad as cover for Mitchell Marsh, who will miss the three-match series against Pakistan with a hamstring injury, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.
Spin played a big part in Sunday's one-off Twenty20 in Dubai, which Australia won by six wickets, and the CA was quick to add 31-year-old Tasmanian Doherty, who will miss Tuesday's opener but is available for the second match on Friday.
"The pitch on Sunday night during the T20 International turned significantly and there is a strong chance we will encounter these conditions during the rest of this series," national selector Rod Marsh said in a CA statement.
"As such, we have elected to bring Xavier over to Dubai as an extra spinning option."
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Swansea City's fight to stay in the Premier League will not let up until the season ends, said manager Paul Clement, who urged his players to remain calm and focus on getting positive results ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.